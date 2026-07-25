Comeback Is Imminent
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Formula 1 is set to return to Malaysia later this year—the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was canceled in the spring due to the war in Iran, is scheduled to be rescheduled for October 4 in Sepang!
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that an announcement “regarding F1” would be made on Sunday; Malaysia last hosted a Grand Prix in 2017. The race would be squeezed in between the races in Azerbaijan (September 26) and Singapore (October 11).
The World Championship races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, originally scheduled for April, were canceled in mid-March; as a result, the calendar temporarily consisted of only 22 races instead of the originally planned 24.
Possible alternative scenarios?
However, given the current developments in the Near and Middle East, it is also uncertain whether the two final races of the season—on November 29 in Qatar and December 6 in Abu Dhabi—will be able to take place. Plans are currently proceeding with both races. Behind the scenes, however, work is already underway on possible alternative scenarios.
For example, the season could also come to a close in Imola at the end of November, according to the Italian newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport.” Sources in the paddock confirmed discussions on this matter on the sidelines of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. It would be the first World Championship finale on European soil since Jerez, Spain, in 1997—though conditions are expected to be very cold.
Portimão in Portugal as a Candidate
Portimao in Portugal is considered an alternative location—but, as in Istanbul, construction work is scheduled for this winter due to the planned World Championship return of both circuits next year, which could complicate the plan. The Formula 1 organizers want to hold at least 22 races this season.
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