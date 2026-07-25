LIVE: Tagger Loses First Set to Krejcikova

Tagger started off very confidently against the two-time Grand Slam champion and was initially unbeatable on her own serve. The East Tyrolean won her first three service games to love, and before that, she secured the first break of the match to make it 3–2. Tagger subsequently led 5–3 but was unable to close out the set at 5–4. Krejcikova broke back to tie it at 5–5, sending the set to a tiebreak. The tiebreak went to 4–4 before the favorite prevailed 7–5 after 59 minutes.