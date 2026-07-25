Shots Fired in Upmarket Neighborhood: Two People Injured

Shots Fired in Self-Defense

Then the situation escalated: No sooner had the elite unit arrived on the scene than the suspect attacked an officer with a knife, prompting several shots to be fired in self-defense. According to police, both the suspect and the officer were injured. Both were taken to the hospital after receiving initial medical treatment. The police declined to comment on the severity of the injuries—according to information from the “Krone,” the attacker is in critical condition, while the police officer is believed to have sustained only minor injuries.