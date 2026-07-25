Shots Fired in Self-Defense
Shots Fired in Upmarket Neighborhood: Two People Injured
Around noon on Saturday, a large-scale police operation took place in Bregenz in response to a dangerous threat. Due to the tense situation on the scene, the Cobra SWAT team was called in. Shortly thereafter, several shots were fired.
The exact circumstances surrounding the large-scale operation in Bregenz’s upscale neighborhood remain unclear. According to information obtained by the “Krone,” a man armed with a knife threatened to kill his girlfriend. Initially, a police negotiation team attempted to defuse the situation through dialogue. However, due to the tense atmosphere and the suspect’s mental state, the Cobra special operations unit was ultimately called in.
Shots Fired in Self-Defense
Then the situation escalated: No sooner had the elite unit arrived on the scene than the suspect attacked an officer with a knife, prompting several shots to be fired in self-defense. According to police, both the suspect and the officer were injured. Both were taken to the hospital after receiving initial medical treatment. The police declined to comment on the severity of the injuries—according to information from the “Krone,” the attacker is in critical condition, while the police officer is believed to have sustained only minor injuries.
Residents Were Not Allowed to Leave Their Homes
During the operation, residents were instructed not to leave their homes for safety reasons. Police emphasized that at no time was there any danger to uninvolved third parties.
The Vorarlberg State Police Department has announced that it will release further information during a press conference at 5:30 p.m.
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