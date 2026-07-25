Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shots Fired in Self-Defense

Shots Fired in Upmarket Neighborhood: Two People Injured

Nachrichten
25.07.2026 16:16
Cobra officers were on the scene—one of the elite police officers was attacked with a knife.
Cobra officers were on the scene—one of the elite police officers was attacked with a knife.(Bild: Martin A. Jöchl)
Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Von Vorarlberg-Krone

Around noon on Saturday, a large-scale police operation took place in Bregenz in response to a dangerous threat. Due to the tense situation on the scene, the Cobra SWAT team was called in. Shortly thereafter, several shots were fired.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

The exact circumstances surrounding the large-scale operation in Bregenz’s upscale neighborhood remain unclear. According to information obtained by the “Krone,” a man armed with a knife threatened to kill his girlfriend. Initially, a police negotiation team attempted to defuse the situation through dialogue. However, due to the tense atmosphere and the suspect’s mental state, the Cobra special operations unit was ultimately called in.

Shots Fired in Self-Defense
Then the situation escalated: No sooner had the elite unit arrived on the scene than the suspect attacked an officer with a knife, prompting several shots to be fired in self-defense. According to police, both the suspect and the officer were injured. Both were taken to the hospital after receiving initial medical treatment. The police declined to comment on the severity of the injuries—according to information from the “Krone,” the attacker is in critical condition, while the police officer is believed to have sustained only minor injuries.

Residents Were Not Allowed to Leave Their Homes
During the operation, residents were instructed not to leave their homes for safety reasons. Police emphasized that at no time was there any danger to uninvolved third parties.

The Vorarlberg State Police Department has announced that it will release further information during a press conference at 5:30 p.m.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
25.07.2026 16:16
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf