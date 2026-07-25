Heat Wave Approaching
Austria could soon turn into an oven again
After 33 consecutive days of heat, this summer’s respite appears to be short-lived. Weather models are already raising concerns about August: A new heat wave could once again leave Austria and large parts of Europe sweating. Meteorologists are warning that the drought is worsening and the risk of wildfires is rising.
Take one last deep breath—and enjoy the comparatively cool nights. Because summer could soon show its merciless side again. After a few somewhat milder days, weather forecasts are already predicting the next sharp rise in temperatures. The 15-day trend points to another heat wave in early August. For Vienna and many other regions of Austria, temperatures are projected to remain well above 30 degrees for several days.
And it could get even hotter...
Meteorologists are warning of a possible extreme weather situation in Central Europe. In Germany, a weather model predicts temperatures of up to 42 degrees in some regions on August 5. This is still just a model prediction—wind, clouds, and the exact weather conditions can significantly alter the actual temperatures. But the trend is clear: It’s going to be hot again. Very hot.
33 Days of Heat in a Row
According to ORF meteorologist Marcus Wadsak, the heat wave isn’t quite over in Austria either. After a high of 31.1 degrees on June 17 in Feldkirch and the highest temperature so far of 40.1 degrees on June 29 in Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, temperatures once again exceeded 30 degrees on July 19 in Fürstenfeld and Güssing. In total, Austria recorded 33 consecutive days with temperatures above 30 degrees, according t .
African air mass could heat up Europe again
Weather expert Sigi Fink’s assessment sounds particularly dire. Looking at the temperature forecasts for the first few days of August, he speaks of a possible African air mass that could be “unprecedented.” He does not yet want to commit to specific maximum temperatures—but the weather maps for large parts of Europe are once again “potentially record-breaking.”
His warning: Drought and fire risk could worsen further.
But first, a look at this coming weekend: It could get hot again as early as Saturday. In many places, summer will show its brightest side, with temperatures climbing to 26 to 33 degrees. It will be particularly hot in the Inn Valley. In the west and along the main Alpine ridge, however, the first cumulus clouds may begin to form in the afternoon—showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Overnight, clouds will increasingly roll in from the west. In the west—and later in the north as well—there may be thunderstorms, while the east and south will remain dry for longer.
On Sunday, sun and clouds will alternate, with showers and thunderstorms passing through. Heavy rain is possible in some areas. In the east, it’s most likely to remain dry and sunny well into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 22 to 32 degrees.
Enjoy the cool nights to the fullest
Still, nothing is set in stoneyet. Weather forecasts covering a period of more than a week can change significantly. But one thing is already becoming clear: Summer is far from over in Austria. Until then, the advice is: Enjoy the comparatively cool nights to the fullest. Because the next sweat-inducing days could already be on their way...
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