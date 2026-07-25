A Long History
Trump Controversy Over Sports Star: “Maybe a Racist”
U.S. President Donald Trump has caused a stir with a statement about basketball star LeBron James. When asked about the sports star’s new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, the U.S. president suddenly suggested that James might be “a racist” and offered a bizarre explanation.
On Friday, it was announced that basketball superstar LeBron James will continue his impressive career with the Philadelphia 76ers. The news generated significant media coverage in the U.S. and eventually reached President Trump as well.
When asked about the 41-year-old’s impressive career, however, Trump once again caused a stir. When asked if James was the greatest basketball player of all time, the U.S. president replied, “I think LeBron is—maybe he’s a racist.”
He then added: “But maybe he just doesn’t like Trump. I don’t know. I only like people who like me, so I’d definitely go with Michael Jordan.”
Not the first time
LeBron James a racist? A remark that, of course, immediately drew criticism in the U.S. Especially since Trump based this harsh accusation on the fact that James had repeatedly criticized him in the past.
The NBA star has been considered a critic of the 80-year-old for years. In addition, James openly supported all of Trump’s Democratic opponents—Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris—during the election campaign, thereby drawing Trump’s ire.
Nor is this the first time Trump has made disparaging remarks about the basketball star: “I’m going to become the head coach of a women’s basketball team, and I’m going to get him and four or five other men to undergo gender reassignment surgery, and we’ll have the best basketball team in history,” Trump quipped as early as 2023.
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