In an Instagram post
Superstar LeBron James announces his new team
Basketball superstar LeBron James will continue his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 41-year-old hopes the move will give him another shot at an NBA title—and is willing to forgo a significant amount of money to do so.
According to his agent, the exceptional player will receive a relatively modest $8 million (€7 million) for a two-year contract that includes a player option. James spent the past eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
With the star-studded California team, he won a title during the 2020 COVID-19 season—the fourth of his career. Now entering his 24th NBA season, the league’s all-time leading scorer continues to extend his record. James has also held the record for most games played in the North American professional league since March. Many experts consider him, alongside Michael Jordan, to be the greatest basketball player in history.
The contract in Philadelphia is likely to be the last of his illustrious career. “This is my final decision,” James commented on social media Friday upon announcing his move—a reference to his sensational switch from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat in 2010, which had been marketed as “The Decision.” With Miami, James won the NBA title in both 2012 and 2013, before leading the Cavaliers to victory upon his return to Cleveland in 2016.
76ers Expand Their Star-Studded Roster
The team now hopes to achieve the same feat in Philadelphia. The storied franchise has been waiting in vain for an NBA title for 43 years. The odds are looking good now. Even at an advanced age for a basketball player, James still averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game last season. With the 76ers, he’ll join forces with three other top-tier players: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown, who was acquired just a few weeks ago from rival Boston Celtics. Each of them earns more than $40 million a year.
“I’m not going for the money, and I’m not going for family reasons,” emphasized James, whose son Bronny James continues to play for the Lakers. The record-holder assured everyone that he still wants to work hard. “I want to keep competing, winning, and having the chance to experience the feeling of winning another championship.” He believes he can help turn the Philadelphia 76ers into a championship team. He wants to “embark on this incredible journey one last time.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.