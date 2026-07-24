Superstar LeBron James announces his new team

76ers Expand Their Star-Studded Roster

The team now hopes to achieve the same feat in Philadelphia. The storied franchise has been waiting in vain for an NBA title for 43 years. The odds are looking good now. Even at an advanced age for a basketball player, James still averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game last season. With the 76ers, he’ll join forces with three other top-tier players: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown, who was acquired just a few weeks ago from rival Boston Celtics. Each of them earns more than $40 million a year.