Elevator Out of Order—Technician Didn’t Arrive Until Three Days Later

Co-op Is Aware of Elderly and Mobility-Impaired Tenants

Although the cooperative was aware of at least one severely disabled resident—a stairlift was approved for one resident just this year—nothing was done for days. “We called again and again, but were just put off,” says Anita K. She recalls that it used to be normal for someone from the service company to come by if the elevator was out of order on the weekend. She fears that the contract was simply changed without the residents’ knowledge.