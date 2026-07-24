New DFB Coach
Klopp’s Clear Statement! “… then I’ll be gone tomorrow”
Jürgen Klopp’s first words as DFB national team coach are quite something. The 59-year-old says the job is a great honor for him, but he immediately makes one thing clear: “The day you no longer want me to do this job, just tell me. And I’m out. No severance pay.” But that’s not the only condition he’s setting.
“If you say tomorrow that I’m terrible, I’m out. Not just a few of you—it would have to be more than that,” Klopp emphasized during his introduction as the new DFB national team coach, letting out a brief grin. But then he turned serious again: “If the DFB says I’m terrible, I’m out. If you misbehave and don’t leave my family alone, I’m out!” A clear message from “Kloppo.”
At the same time, the new national team coach even asks to be treated honestly. “Criticize me if something isn’t working. I’m more than willing to work on it. It’s all about the job,” says the 59-year-old, who also emphasizes: “Jürgen Klopp has no career after the national team. Ideally, this will be the highlight of my career.”
“I won’t take myself too seriously”
After a lengthy back-and-forth, Klopp was finally introduced as the new DFB head coach on Friday. He’s glad that all contract details have now been settled and that he can focus on his new challenge, the former Liverpool and Dortmund coach makes clear.
“We should play better soccer, but we also need to change a few other things. We’ll leave no stone unturned. My main task is to help the national team. But I won’t take myself too seriously,” Klopp announced.
After the latest World Cup debacle—the elimination against Paraguay in the round of 32—there is work to be done. “It’s not all bad, but there’s room for improvement. Anyone who’s up for tackling this together is more than welcome,” said the soccer coach.
Klopp approaches his new role with awe: “What’s been happening to me over the last few days is that a movie is playing in my head—thoughts running through my mind. Where did it all begin? Where do I come from? I already had an idea of just how significant the role of national team coach is. But when you’re actually associated with it, you feel the magnitude and the responsibility even more. Since I know where I come from, it was unimaginable to me that this would ever happen.” Now he’s eager to follow up his words with action.
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