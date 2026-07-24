Klopp’s Clear Statement! “… then I’ll be gone tomorrow”

Klopp approaches his new role with awe: “What’s been happening to me over the last few days is that a movie is playing in my head—thoughts running through my mind. Where did it all begin? Where do I come from? I already had an idea of just how significant the role of national team coach is. But when you’re actually associated with it, you feel the magnitude and the responsibility even more. Since I know where I come from, it was unimaginable to me that this would ever happen.” Now he’s eager to follow up his words with action.