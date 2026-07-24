Automation Company
Linz-based technology group Keba acquires French company
The Linz-based technology group Keba is acquiring Transtechnik SAS, a French specialist in automation and mechatronics solutions. The contract was signed on July 15; the parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The official acquisition is expected to take place in the fall of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, Keba announced on Friday. The Linz-based technology company develops automation solutions, such as those for the industrial sector, and generated revenue of 544 million euros last year with approximately 2,100 employees.
Transtechnik, based near Dijon, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Keba Group’s Industrial Automation division, and all employees will be retained. The previous owners will remain with the company as local management. The acquisition of Transtechnik represents an important strategic step in expanding the business in France. “This strengthens our local presence in one of Europe’s most important automation markets and lays the foundation for further expanding our business there in the long term,” says Keba CEO Christoph Knogler. For the French company Transtechnik, in turn, the acquisition by the Linz-based firm represents a “new opportunity to further develop our range of solutions,” says Transtechnik Managing Director Bruno Coupechoux.
The Target Market Is the U.S.
The Keba technology group is pursuing an international growth strategy, and the French automation market is considered one of the largest in Europe. However, the Linz-based company views the U.S. above all as the market with the greatest growth potential—accordingly, Keba intends to expand its presence in the United States.
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