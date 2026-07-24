Linz-based technology group Keba acquires French company

Transtechnik, based near Dijon, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Keba Group’s Industrial Automation division, and all employees will be retained. The previous owners will remain with the company as local management. The acquisition of Transtechnik represents an important strategic step in expanding the business in France. “This strengthens our local presence in one of Europe’s most important automation markets and lays the foundation for further expanding our business there in the long term,” says Keba CEO Christoph Knogler. For the French company Transtechnik, in turn, the acquisition by the Linz-based firm represents a “new opportunity to further develop our range of solutions,” says Transtechnik Managing Director Bruno Coupechoux.