Klopp Named New DFB Coach: First Details on the Deal!

Nagelsmann Project Fails

After all, the seasoned coach has proven—not only at Liverpool and Dortmund—that he can handle pressure and celebrate success. And the longing for a soccer savior is strong in this proud soccer nation. The humiliating elimination in the World Cup round of 32 against Paraguay has left its mark. Especially since the DFB has been waiting for a taste of success ever since the 2014 World Cup triumph.