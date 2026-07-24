Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

It's finally official

Klopp Named New DFB Coach: First Details on the Deal!

Nachrichten
24.07.2026 11:02
A dream comes true: Jürgen Klopp is the head coach of the German national soccer team!
A dream comes true: Jürgen Klopp is the head coach of the German national soccer team!(Bild: AP/Abbie Parr)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

The back-and-forth is finally over, and the ink is dry! Jürgen Klopp is the new German national team coach, the DFB announced on Friday, introducing the successful coach right away. The accomplished coach aims to lead Germany back to winning ways after the World Cup debacle. And he’s being handsomely compensated for it. In addition, more and more details are coming to light. 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Klopp has signed a contract through 2030—including the World Cup. His tenure officially begins on August 15, 2026. In terms of salary, he is expected to earn significantly more than his predecessor—there is talk of up to ten million euros per year. Nagelsmann received around seven million. And more details are also emerging about his coaching staff. 

According to these reports, his longtime advisor, Marc Kosicke, will also be part of Klopp’s team within the DFB. As reported by “Bild,” he will be responsible for the national team’s strategy and development. Per Mertesacker will also become the association’s sporting director effective January 1, 2027. His assistant coaches—Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders, and Sven Bender—have also been approved.

Klopp as national team coach—the dream of many DFB fans and, for a long time, many soccer romantics as well—is now a reality. Although “Kloppo’s” romantic image had taken a hit following his role as “Head of Global Soccer” at Red Bull, there is great euphoria in Germany.

Nagelsmann Project Fails
After all, the seasoned coach has proven—not only at Liverpool and Dortmund—that he can handle pressure and celebrate success. And the longing for a soccer savior is strong in this proud soccer nation. The humiliating elimination in the World Cup round of 32 against Paraguay has left its mark. Especially since the DFB has been waiting for a taste of success ever since the 2014 World Cup triumph. 

Julian Nagelsmann is history—yet another failed “DFB experiment.” So now it’s up to Klopp to turn things around. The 59-year-old has never made a secret of the fact that he would love to take on the role. Now that an agreement has been reached with Red Bull, nothing stands in the way of a fresh start for German soccer. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
24.07.2026 11:02
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf