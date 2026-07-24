It's finally official
Klopp Named New DFB Coach: First Details on the Deal!
The back-and-forth is finally over, and the ink is dry! Jürgen Klopp is the new German national team coach, the DFB announced on Friday, introducing the successful coach right away. The accomplished coach aims to lead Germany back to winning ways after the World Cup debacle. And he’s being handsomely compensated for it. In addition, more and more details are coming to light.
Klopp has signed a contract through 2030—including the World Cup. His tenure officially begins on August 15, 2026. In terms of salary, he is expected to earn significantly more than his predecessor—there is talk of up to ten million euros per year. Nagelsmann received around seven million. And more details are also emerging about his coaching staff.
According to these reports, his longtime advisor, Marc Kosicke, will also be part of Klopp’s team within the DFB. As reported by “Bild,” he will be responsible for the national team’s strategy and development. Per Mertesacker will also become the association’s sporting director effective January 1, 2027. His assistant coaches—Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders, and Sven Bender—have also been approved.
Klopp as national team coach—the dream of many DFB fans and, for a long time, many soccer romantics as well—is now a reality. Although “Kloppo’s” romantic image had taken a hit following his role as “Head of Global Soccer” at Red Bull, there is great euphoria in Germany.
Nagelsmann Project Fails
After all, the seasoned coach has proven—not only at Liverpool and Dortmund—that he can handle pressure and celebrate success. And the longing for a soccer savior is strong in this proud soccer nation. The humiliating elimination in the World Cup round of 32 against Paraguay has left its mark. Especially since the DFB has been waiting for a taste of success ever since the 2014 World Cup triumph.
Julian Nagelsmann is history—yet another failed “DFB experiment.” So now it’s up to Klopp to turn things around. The 59-year-old has never made a secret of the fact that he would love to take on the role. Now that an agreement has been reached with Red Bull, nothing stands in the way of a fresh start for German soccer.
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