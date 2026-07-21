Another Bankruptcy in the Linz-Based Gas Station Group

Extent of debt is unclear

According to the Credit Protection Association, 135 creditors are affected by the bankruptcy. The now-insolvent company reportedly has no employees. There is no information yet on the amount of debt. According to the creditor protection association AKV Europa, liabilities totaled 6.89 million euros as of the end of 2024. Offsetting these are receivables from affiliated companies, the value of which also depends on the outcome of the other insolvency proceedings involving the Stiglechner Group. The audit hearing for Petro Solutions GmbH will take place on September 29—only then will there be clarity regarding the debt level.