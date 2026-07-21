Stiglechner Bankruptcy
Another Bankruptcy in the Linz-Based Gas Station Group
Several companies within the Linz-based oil company Stiglechner are already insolvent. On Tuesday, another one was added to the list: Petro Solutions GmbH—a service provider within the group—has filed for bankruptcy.
The insolvencies within the Linz-based Stiglechner Group are having a ripple effect. It all began with the bankruptcy of two companies belonging to the gas station operator (Julius Stiglechner GmbH and Stiglechner Tankstellen GmbH) in December—as reported in detail by the “Krone.” This was followed by the bankruptcies of IQ-Tankkarte and the fuel supply company.
And now another company in the group has been hit: Petro Solutions GmbH has filed for bankruptcy. Among other things, the company handled leasing and supply contracts for the Stiglechner Group and served as a clearinghouse for the group’s public tax payments.
Extent of debt is unclear
According to the Credit Protection Association, 135 creditors are affected by the bankruptcy. The now-insolvent company reportedly has no employees. There is no information yet on the amount of debt. According to the creditor protection association AKV Europa, liabilities totaled 6.89 million euros as of the end of 2024. Offsetting these are receivables from affiliated companies, the value of which also depends on the outcome of the other insolvency proceedings involving the Stiglechner Group. The audit hearing for Petro Solutions GmbH will take place on September 29—only then will there be clarity regarding the debt level.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.