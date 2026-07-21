Letter to the Foundation Board
“Taken for a Fool”: New Controversy Over ORF Election
A battle is underway at ORF over 13 top positions. Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler has now vented his frustration over the “election” in a letter. He refers to it as a “secret matter.” The “Krone” knows why he’s partly right—and how the election is really unfolding.
August 11 is the day of reckoning. That’s when the Foundation Board will meet in a closed-door session to decide who will lead the ORF into a new era alongside Director General-designate Clemens Pig. Four management positions at Küniglberg and nine regional directorates were advertised. This time, everything was conducted according to a new procedure.
But this is now causing discontent. Because only Pig knows who applied. A dedicated email address was set up for candidates to submit their applications. Only the future Director General has access to it. Until now, the members of the Foundation Board had always been able to see who was currently vying for a top position at the public broadcaster.
Peter Westenthaler finds this level of secrecy excessive. On Monday, he sent a letter to Heinz Lederer, the chairman of the board of trustees, in which he expressed his anger over the appointment process.
How is a Foundation Board member supposed to make decisions at all if they aren’t even informed about all the applicants?
Peter Westenthaler
Those in charge “being taken for fools”
“While the elected ORF Director General and the chairman of the Foundation Board declare the candidates’ applications to be confidential with bizarre explanations, a select few media outlets are very certainly being provided with information about the names and number of applicants,” writes the former politician, who now serves on the board as part of the FPÖ ticket.
Those responsible for the appointment are “being taken for fools and left in the dark,” Westenthaler continues. “How is a Foundation Board supposed to make any decisions at all if it isn’t even informed about all the applicants?”
He is referring to EMFA, the new EU law on transparency and traceability of appointments. It is being applied for the first time in ORF “elections” and is a sensitive issue for everyone involved. This is because they must now justify why they are voting for whom. In the event of a lawsuit, this justification will be made public.
Why Westenthaler Is Partly Right
Westenthaler is right to accuse the process of being shrouded in secrecy, but he is also wrong in a way, because the Foundation Board has now defined how it intends to proceed with the appointments, as the “Krone” has learned. Accordingly, the candidates will be reviewed next week. Clemens Pig is bringing in one HR consultant each from Switzerland and Germany for this purpose. The evaluation will be based on scoreboards that rate the applicants according to defined criteria. 105 people have expressed interest, some for multiple positions.
The following week, a shortlist will be drawn up; it is scheduled to be completed by July 31. The pool of candidates will be narrowed down to just a few names per category. Individual interviews will then be conducted with all eligible candidates, after which a decision will be made.
On August 6, the members of the Board of Trustees will finally be informed of whom Pig wants on his team. The résumés, scoreboards, and evaluations will be uploaded to the board’s internal web portal. From that point on, each of the 35 representatives will have full access to the data.
Five days later, the appointments take place. Either all 13 future directors are confirmed as a package, or individual votes are held. The board of trustees must decide this before the meeting begins.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.