“Taken for a Fool”: New Controversy Over ORF Election

Why Westenthaler Is Partly Right

Westenthaler is right to accuse the process of being shrouded in secrecy, but he is also wrong in a way, because the Foundation Board has now defined how it intends to proceed with the appointments, as the “Krone” has learned. Accordingly, the candidates will be reviewed next week. Clemens Pig is bringing in one HR consultant each from Switzerland and Germany for this purpose. The evaluation will be based on scoreboards that rate the applicants according to defined criteria. 105 people have expressed interest, some for multiple positions.