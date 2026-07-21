“Baffling”: Minister Now Hits Back at Ruck’s Critics

In addition, Ruck is also known to have put the brakes on representatives of industry. According to the minutes, the issue at hand was Chamber levy 2, as Ruck stated: “These are the people like Sigi Menz (former Ottakringer board member, ed.) and all those degenerate Upper Austrians—they sat there spouting clever nonsense, fresh from a caviar breakfast,” somehow shifting the focus toward a “champagne brunch.” Regarding this statement, Ruck also had it conveyed that he could not confirm it. One participant in the conversation, however, confirms both the meeting and Ruck’s statements as recorded in the minutes. It seems as though the power-conscious Vienna Chamber boss has crossed the line more than once. In the industry, however, people are up in arms.