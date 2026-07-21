Victory Photos: Spain and FIFA Ignore Trump

Trump: Bring the World Cup Back to the U.S. “Immediately”

Incidentally, on the sidelines of the final, Trump announced his intention to bring the tournamentbackto the U.S. “immediately.” In 2030, the tournament will be held in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal. To mark the 100th anniversary of the World Cup, one match each will also be held in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. In 2034, Saudi Arabia will be the sole host.