Bizarre Scenes at the World Cup
Victory Photos: Spain and FIFA Ignore Trump
Because he once again refused to step off the stage, Donald Trump caused some bizarre scenes during Spain’s World Cup triumph on Sunday. During the official victory photos, however, both the Spanish Football Federation and FIFA snubbed the U.S. president.
On the field, the final was a show of strength by the Spanish against defending champions Argentina, who could do little more than rely on rough play and petty antics to defend themselves. Rodri and his teammates deservedly received the trophy from Donald Trump on Sunday.
Just as he did after last year’s Club World Cup final, Trump refused to leave the stage for the first victory photos. Only after a few seconds was he gently escorted to the side by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Trump chatted with a few Spanish players and made sure to pose on the far right.
Not seen in official victory photos
A few hours after the triumph, the Spanish Football Federation published a celebratory photo of the World Cup heroes. The U.S. president was not visible in it.
However, the fact that Trump is also missing from FIFA’s official victory photo is unexpected. After all, President Infantino has been one of Trump’s closest confidants in recent months. Yet Trump was completely ignored by the world governing body when the photo was posted. The photo is cropped on the right, with only a hint of Trump visible.
Trump: Bring the World Cup Back to the U.S. “Immediately”
Incidentally, on the sidelines of the final, Trump announced his intention to bring the tournamentbackto the U.S. “immediately.” In 2030, the tournament will be held in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal. To mark the 100th anniversary of the World Cup, one match each will also be held in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. In 2034, Saudi Arabia will be the sole host.
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