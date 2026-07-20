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Two years in prison

Stepfather (22) abused and shook baby

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20.07.2026 18:04
Stock image
Stock image(Bild: stock.adobe.com null)
Porträt von Constantin Handl
Von Constantin Handl

A baby—just three months old—is said to have fallen victim to his own stepfather (22). According to the indictment filed by the Wels (Upper Austria) District Attorney’s Office, the young man is alleged to have seriously injured the child of his then-partner by violently shaking the child and inflicting blunt force trauma to the head. The sentence—two years of imprisonment, partially suspended—is not yet final.

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The fact is that the baby suffered shaken baby syndrome with cerebral and retinal hemorrhages as well as a skull fracture. The child has been left with severe, permanent consequences.

The serious offense is alleged to have taken place on March 16 of this year in the district of Vöcklabruck. On Monday, the alleged perpetrator appeared before a lay judges’ panel at the Wels Regional Court. However, the 22-year-old denied all charges.

Was quickly overwhelmed
He is said to have helped care for the baby—but he quickly became overwhelmed when the child would not stop crying. The court found that the injuries were inflicted in a manner that posed a risk to the child’s life. The verdict: two years in prison for aggravated assault, eight months of which are mandatory. Neither the defendant nor the prosecution issued a statement. The verdict is therefore not yet final.

Wels Regional Court
Wels Regional Court(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger/Daniel Scharinger)

Particularly tragic: A very similar case will be heard as early as Thursday—also in Wels. A 29-year-old man will stand trial there, accused of seriously injuring a baby by violently shaking it and using excessive force against its head.

Incriminating Expert Report
This baby also suffered shaken baby syndrome and a severe head injury. And this defendant, too, initially denied any intent. He claimed to have fallen while holding the baby. However, a forensic report has unequivocally refuted this account, as a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office confirmed. If convicted, the defendant faces two to 15 years in prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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