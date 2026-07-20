Stepfather (22) abused and shook baby

The serious offense is alleged to have taken place on March 16 of this year in the district of Vöcklabruck. On Monday, the alleged perpetrator appeared before a lay judges’ panel at the Wels Regional Court. However, the 22-year-old denied all charges.

Was quickly overwhelmed

He is said to have helped care for the baby—but he quickly became overwhelmed when the child would not stop crying. The court found that the injuries were inflicted in a manner that posed a risk to the child’s life. The verdict: two years in prison for aggravated assault, eight months of which are mandatory. Neither the defendant nor the prosecution issued a statement. The verdict is therefore not yet final.