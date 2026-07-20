Time and again, people lose their lives on this “horror route”

Five Deaths in 18 Months

“Accidents happen frequently on this stretch of road. As recently as 2025, we had a fatal accident just 300 meters further down the road,” said Raschhofer—the driver had no chance of survival at the time when her Mini collided head-on with a truck. The road is so dangerous that, at one point, there were five fatalities within a span of one and a half years on a three-kilometer stretch, along with dozens of seriously injured people.