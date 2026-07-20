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Bankruptcy Filed

Painting Company Has Seven Million Euros in Debt

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20.07.2026 16:45
A petition for bankruptcy has been filed against the Wels-based company.
A petition for bankruptcy has been filed against the Wels-based company.(Bild: stock.adobe.com – © Heike Brauer 2010)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

A petition has been filed to open bankruptcy proceedings against the Wels-based company Beta-Systeme. The company designs, markets, and installs painting systems for industrial and commercial customers. Its debt totals more than seven million euros.

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According to the bankruptcy petition, bad debts totaling more than one million euros, as well as impending claims for damages arising from several major projects, have led to the financial strain, as reported by the creditor protection association AKV Europa. As a result, the Wels-based company has become over-indebted and is insolvent.

Operations to Close
On Monday, a petition for bankruptcy proceedings was therefore filed against Beta-Systeme GmbH. According to AKV Europa, liabilities total 7.15 million euros. This is offset by assets with an estimated value of approximately 1.32 million euros. Nine employees and 83 creditors are affected by the insolvency.

“Company management currently assumes that continuing operations is not possible,” the Creditors’ Protection Association stated. “Due to a lack of financing options and the high economic risks associated with completing ongoing projects, the immediate closure of the company has been announced.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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