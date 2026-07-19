“Are you listening, Gianni?!” Trump’s Message to Infantino

Ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to bring the tournament back to the U.S. “immediately.” Trump told Fox News that he would ask FIFA President Gianni Infantino to hold another World Cup in the U.S. in the near future. Trump is watching the final in East Rutherford as a guest of honor. It is his first visit to the stadium during this tournament. He is also scheduled to present the World Cup trophy to the winners.