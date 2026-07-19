On the Sidelines of the World Cup Final
“Are you listening, Gianni?!” Trump’s Message to Infantino
Ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to bring the tournament back to the U.S. “immediately.” Trump told Fox News that he would ask FIFA President Gianni Infantino to hold another World Cup in the U.S. in the near future. Trump is watching the final in East Rutherford as a guest of honor. It is his first visit to the stadium during this tournament. He is also scheduled to present the World Cup trophy to the winners.
“We have to do this again, and while I’m still here. Are you listening, Gianni?” the 80-year-old said, addressing FIFA President Infantino. Trump had previously announced that his country would submit another bid to host the World Cup. In 2030, the tournament will be held in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal. To mark the 100th anniversary, one match each will also take place in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. In 2034, Saudi Arabia will be the sole host.
Trump: “I give Gianni a lot of credit for that”
Most recently, Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House’s FIFA World Cup task force, had already raised the possibility of a U.S. bid for the 2038 World Cup with 64 teams. Most recently, Infantino once again did not rule out an imminent expansion of the World Cup from the current 48 to 64 teams.
Now Trump once again effusively emphasized the success of this year’s tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. He pointed to the stadiums, which were “overflowing” with fans. “I don’t think there’s ever been anything like what happened with this World Cup,” Trump said. “It was beautiful. It was beautiful to watch, and I give Gianni a lot of credit for that.”
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