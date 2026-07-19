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Messi Surpassed!

Kylian Mbappé ties the World Cup scoring record

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19.07.2026 00:13
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé(Bild: AP/Marta Lavandier)
Porträt von Hannes Maierhofer
Von Hannes Maierhofer

After just 26 days, the moment has arrived—Lionel Messi must hand over the World Cup all-time scoring title, which Miroslav Klose had just claimed, to Kylian Mbappé! The Frenchman scored his 21st and 22nd goals in a World Cup final tournament during France’s third-place match against England.

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In 2018, the then-19-year-old forward made his debut on France’s World Cup roster and immediately made a splash. Mbappé scored four goals in his first World Cup tournament, including one in the final against Croatia, where he became the youngest World Cup final goalscorer since Pelé.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi(Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)

Exceptional Talent
In 2022 in Qatar, the Frenchman once again shone on soccer’s biggest stage, scoring eight goals on the team’s journey back to the final—a match they ultimately lost to Argentina this time around. And this despite the fact that the striker once again demonstrated his exceptional talent with a hat trick, securing the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer at the very last moment.

Kylian Mbappé after winning the 2018 World Cup final
Kylian Mbappé after winning the 2018 World Cup final(Bild: AFP/FRANCK FIFE)

It’s safe to assume that Mbappé hasn’t lost his scoring touch since then—29 of his 65 (!) goals in the “Equipe Tricolore” jersey alone have come since the lost 2022 World Cup final; at the current World Cup, he’s scored two each against Senegal, Iraq, and Sweden, one each against Paraguay and Morocco, and now a brace against England …

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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