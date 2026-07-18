From dishwasher to owner of nine restaurants

“The name Boje 18 has been set for ten years now, because we actually wanted to open the restaurant right on the shore of Lake Traunsee in 2018. Unfortunately, first the permits took a long time to come through, then the pandemic hit, but now the time has finally come,” Lulzim Fejzullahi told the “Krone” on the day of the opening of his ninth restaurant. Once again, he’s opted for a completely new concept. In Ebensee, he aims to combine culinary delights with lifestyle and the unique atmosphere right on the water. To complement this, the restaurant serves cocktails, summer drinks, and light bites.