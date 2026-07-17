Alleged Medical Malpractice: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies in Vienna

The following night, the three-year-old’s condition becomes so critical that her mother dials 911 and alerts emergency services. There, too, the parents identified fatal negligence: The paramedics did not arrive in an ambulance but in a patient transport vehicle and without an emergency physician. The unresponsive child was transported to a hospital in the Vienna Health Network on the other side of the city and was not even registered as an emergency case there. The mother was forced to fill out forms while her daughter, in a life-threatening condition, remained untreated. Shortly thereafter, the child died at the hospital: she had suffered from severe pneumonia caused by the flu.