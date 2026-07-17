“Google Reaps the Profits, Kronstorf Bears the Consequences”

Google Responds to Environmental Criticism

Google itself plans to bring its data center online in 2027 as part of the first phase of expansion—and all necessary permits have already been granted. Google counters criticism of potential negative environmental impacts—the U.S. company is permitted to draw cooling water for its servers from a bank filtrate of the Enns River and subsequently return it to the Enns at a temperature of around 30 degrees—by stating: According to the expert report on which the water rights permit is based, the impact on the Enns River is so minimal “that it was classified as negligible by the official experts.” “For example, there will no longer be any measurable temperature difference at the Mühlrading power plant, which is located in the immediate vicinity,” says Google, which emphasizes: “Operations will remain well below the maximum limit specified in the water permit during normal operation.”