Here, Messi is taking on Spain’s young star, Lamine Yamal!

At the same time, his images have been shared countless times on social media and the internet without any credit or compensation. The photo of Argentina’s Messi and Spain’s Lamine Yamal is everywhere ahead of the World Cup final: Lamine Yamal is sitting in a small plastic tub and is being bathed by Messi, who was 20 years old at the time. During the now-legendary photo shoot in 2007, the Spaniard was only a few months old, while Messi was already a professional with FC Barcelona and on the Argentine national team.