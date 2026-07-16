Voest’s Electric Blast Furnace as Another Major Consumer

The Google data center is not the only major consumer scheduled to connect to the grid in the coming years. A project of similar scale is Voestalpine’s new electric arc furnace in Linz. According to Voest, this electric arc furnace has a “capacity of well over 100 MW” and, together with the second, slightly smaller electric arc furnace in Donawitz, will consume one terawatt-hour of electricity per year in the first expansion phase alone. For the Google data center, annual electricity consumption is expected to range from 1.5 to 2 terawatt-hours once fully operational. OMV’s planned hydrogen electrolysis plant in Bruck an der Leitha, Lower Austria, is also in this order of magnitude at 140 MW.