Bridge Collapse: 12 Years in Prison for Former Manager

According to the prosecution, the collapse could have been prevented if the planned reinforcement of pier nine—the bridge pier that ultimately failed—had not been delayed. The defense, on the other hand, blames a design flaw in the bridge. This flaw, they argue, contributed to corrosion that could not have been detected due to a hidden defect in the suspension cables. The massive suspension cables supporting the bridge reportedly had a concealed defect that could not have been detected with the means available at the time.