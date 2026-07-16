After World Cup Drama: What’s Next for Tuchel

Tuchel Has No Regrets

Tuchel does not regret his tactical decision. “You can discuss this with a million coaches, but I have to make a decision on the field,” he told the BBC. “I analyzed the game and approached it in a certain way—that’s my responsibility. Right now, I don’t regret anything. The team gave it their all, and we were very, very close.” He said it wasn’t the right time to analyze the tournament. “We’ve just been eliminated because we lost a decisive game.”