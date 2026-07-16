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English reporters say

After World Cup Drama: What’s Next for Tuchel

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16.07.2026 09:33
Thomas Tuchel is facing heavy criticism following his English players’ bitter World Cup exit.
Thomas Tuchel is facing heavy criticism following his English players’ bitter World Cup exit.(Bild: AFP/SHAUN BOTTERILL)
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According to media reports, head coach Thomas Tuchel still has the confidence of the English Football Association (FA) despite the team’s defeat in the World Cup semifinals. The BBC, among others, reported shortly after the loss to Argentina in Atlanta that the German coach is expected to lead the team into the 2028 European Championship on home soil. Tuchel will likely remain head coach, the “Times” reported. England missed out on a spot in the final with a 1-2 loss and has been waiting for a World Cup title since 1966.

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Tuchel was appointed national team coach in early 2025. The 52-year-old had extended his contract early last February to run through the European Championship finals in two years in England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales. However, following the loss to Argentina, he has faced criticism for adopting overly defensive tactics after taking a 1-0 lead.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham did not comment specifically on Tuchel’s contract situation immediately after the final whistle. “The players and Thomas gave it their all today, and the team, the coaches, and the staff couldn’t have worked any harder during the tournament,” the official said, expressing his gratitude to them.

Tuchel Has No Regrets
Tuchel does not regret his tactical decision. “You can discuss this with a million coaches, but I have to make a decision on the field,” he told the BBC. “I analyzed the game and approached it in a certain way—that’s my responsibility. Right now, I don’t regret anything. The team gave it their all, and we were very, very close.” He said it wasn’t the right time to analyze the tournament. “We’ve just been eliminated because we lost a decisive game.”

He defended both his strategy and his substitutions. “We switched to a back five to close the gaps in the center and be strong in the air,” Tuchel said. After taking the lead, the team allowed too many crosses and chances. “We tried to help, but of course the responsibility lies with the coach. And when things don’t go well, it’s easy to say it was the wrong call.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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