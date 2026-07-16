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Praise for the “Eternal” Messi

The press weighs in! “More pain for England”

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16.07.2026 08:52
England fans have been used to a lot of soccer heartbreak over the past 60 years—but this World ...
England fans have been used to a lot of soccer heartbreak over the past 60 years—but this World Cup semifinal was hard to bear even for them.(Bild: EPA/ANDY RAIN)
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While Lionel Messi is being celebrated by the international press, there is nothing but sorrow and frustration in England. Here’s a roundup of press reactions to the dramatic World Cup semifinal between Argentina and England (2–1). 

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ENGLAND
“Daily Mail”: “It’s happened again. It’s more pain for England. All good things don’t come in threes. The Three Lions have lost their third consecutive World Cup semifinal, and this defeat hurts especially hard.”

“Daily Star”: “England Eliminated from the World Cup: Thomas Tuchel’s disastrous decision backfires against Argentina. Tuchel’s team sat back after taking the lead. However, after allowing pressure on their defense too early, Argentina turned the game around with two late goals.”

“The Sun”: “Martinez’s header breaks the Three Lions’ hearts”

“Guardian”: “Argentina’s mental giants have done it again!”

Jubilation among the Argentines
Jubilation among the Argentines(Bild: AP/Mike Stewart)

“Mirror”: “Three Lions beaten in World Cup semifinals: Tuchel’s substitutions backfire”

“Telegraph”: “There have been many stumbling blocks along the way and far too many humiliations over the years, but when England was leading with five minutes to go in a World Cup semifinal, you got the feeling that maybe this time it could be different. Argentina’s subsequent comeback sent Lionel Messi to his third World Cup final, and England lost the match after conceding two goals in seven minutes. The criticism will linger for years to come.”

ARGENTINA
“La Nación”: “A triumph for the ages. Argentina turned the tide against England in its best game of the World Cup and is in the final!”

“Clarín”: “A storming run by the Argentines in the final minutes.”

“Crónica”: “With suffering, but with fighting spirit and heart: That seems to be the Albiceleste’s predestined path in this World Cup.”

“La Capital”: “A celebration of life: Argentina taught England a lesson in soccer and courage and reached the final.”

SPAIN
“Mundo Deportivo”: “Argentina pulled off another comeback thanks to a spectacular performance by Leo Messi. After barely making an appearance in the first half and with his team trailing, the No. 10 carried the team on his shoulders and delivered two decisive assists to turn the game around.”

Harry Kane congratulates Lionel Messi
Harry Kane congratulates Lionel Messi(Bild: AFP/ODD ANDERSEN)

“Sport”: “He’s simply unbeatable! Messi leads Argentina to the final against Spain.”

“Marca”: “Argentina steamrolls England in seven minutes... and it’s off to the ‘Finalíssima’!”

“AS”: “Messi wants another World Cup. Another epic comeback in just 7 minutes sends Argentina to the final against Spain near New York.”

FRANCE
“L’Équipe”: “They’ve done it again. Argentina pulls off another epic comeback against England in the World Cup semifinals and advances to the final alongside Spain.”

“Le Parisien”: “Led by the ever-reliable Messi, Argentina defeats England and will face Spain in the final.”

USA
“The Athletic”: “Lionel Messi pulls off a sensational comeback at the World Cup; Argentina is in the final—did Tuchel cause England’s collapse?”

ITALY
“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Two assists from Messi and a goal by Lautaro in the 92nd minute: Argentina beats England and advances to the final against Spain!”

“Tuttosport”: “Golden Bull! Lautaro Martínez is amazing—Argentina is back in the final! Drama in England.”

“Corriere della Sera”: “Argentina celebrates an incredible comeback. Enzo and Lautaro defeat England: It’s the final.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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