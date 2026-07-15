Austria Connection
All Set? ÖFB Player Poised to Make the Leap to the Premier League
He played in four World Cup matches, attracting the interest of several top European clubs. Now rumors are intensifying that midfielder Xaver Schlager, who has been a free agent since the summer, is set to move to the English Premier League.
According to “The Athletic,” the 28-year-old is on the verge of a move to Nottingham Forest. Schlager is expected to undergo a physical this week, after which the transfer will be officially confirmed.
Reunion with Glasner
At that point, at the latest, he’ll be reunited with his former coach, Oliver Glasner. The Upper Austrian took over as head coach at Nottingham after leaving Crystal Palace.
According to the report, Schlager will sign a two-year contract with an option to extend for an additional 12 months. Forest will not have to pay a transfer fee, as the midfielder is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga club had previously attempted to extend his contract but was ultimately unsuccessful.
Market value has dropped to ten million euros
This marks the first time in his career that the midfielder has left the German-speaking world. After 107 games for Red Bull Salzburg and 81 matches for VfL Wolfsburg—66 of them under Glasner—he moved to Leipzig in 2022, where he made 108 appearances, the most he has ever made for a single club. His market value peaked at 28 million euros with the Saxon club in 2023, but has since dropped to 10 million, partly due to several injuries, including a cruciate ligament tear in May 2024.
“The experienced midfielder is expected to help fill the void left by Elliot Anderson, who transferred to Manchester City for 135 million euros at the start of the summer,” the website reports.
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