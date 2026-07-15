All Set? ÖFB Player Poised to Make the Leap to the Premier League

Market value has dropped to ten million euros

This marks the first time in his career that the midfielder has left the German-speaking world. After 107 games for Red Bull Salzburg and 81 matches for VfL Wolfsburg—66 of them under Glasner—he moved to Leipzig in 2022, where he made 108 appearances, the most he has ever made for a single club. His market value peaked at 28 million euros with the Saxon club in 2023, but has since dropped to 10 million, partly due to several injuries, including a cruciate ligament tear in May 2024.