A massive closing ceremony featuring Williams, Hudson, and Cruise!

Global Citizen is producing the show in collaboration with FIFA and aims to raise funds to support children’s education worldwide. It was announced a few weeks ago that pop icons Shakira and Madonna, as well as the South Korean band BTS, would be part of the 11-minute halftime show. This is the first time there will be a halftime show at a World Cup final, similar to the Super Bowl, the championship game of the American NFL. Mega-stars always perform there.