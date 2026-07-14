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Before the World Cup Final

A massive closing ceremony featuring Williams, Hudson, and Cruise!

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14.07.2026 19:11
Robbie Williams, Jennifer Hudson, and Tom Cruise
Robbie Williams, Jennifer Hudson, and Tom Cruise(Bild: Krone-Collage/EPA/RAUL CARO, AP/Dan Steinberg, AFP)
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A host of global stars will perform at the closing ceremony of the biggest World Cup to date!

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At MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday (7:30 p.m.), the lineup will include singers Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger, pop star Robbie Williams, and YouTuber IShowSpeed, among others. According to FIFA, Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will sing the U.S. national anthem. U.S. actor Tom Cruise will make a guest appearance.

Halftime show featuring Justin Bieber, among others
The one-and-a-half-hour show will focus on a retrospective of the World Cup, which has been underway since June 11 in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The final match will kick off immediately following the closing ceremony (9:00 p.m.). Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is expected to perform during the halftime show. Additionally, Nigerian musician Burna Boy will perform alongside Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the band Coldplay, and a New York elementary school choir, according to the advocacy group Global Citizen.

Global Citizen is producing the show in collaboration with FIFA and aims to raise funds to support children’s education worldwide. It was announced a few weeks ago that pop icons Shakira and Madonna, as well as the South Korean band BTS, would be part of the 11-minute halftime show. This is the first time there will be a halftime show at a World Cup final, similar to the Super Bowl, the championship game of the American NFL. Mega-stars always perform there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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