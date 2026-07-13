Here’s How FIFA Boss Infantino Could Be Ousted!

“Europe is the most powerful continent in soccer”

“UEFA could say: We’ll do this on our own; we’ll leave FIFA and organize a massive European Championship. Sure, many countries would be missing, but this World Cup shows that Europe is the most powerful continent in soccer. Without Europe, basically nothing works—the federations should use that power,” said Pieth, who, however, seems to have little hope: “UEFA could also take a hard line against FIFA under antitrust law. But apparently, there haven’t been any efforts in European soccer so far to join forces and take action against Infantino.”