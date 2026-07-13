Critic Reveals:
Here’s How FIFA Boss Infantino Could Be Ousted!
Swiss criminal law expert Mark Pieth is calling on member associations—especially those in Europe—to take a stand against FIFA President Gianni Infantino!
“FIFA is an institutional association; every member can vote, remove someone from office, or even take someone to court. Every FIFA member has this option,” Pieth said in an interview with the “Tagesspiegel,” outlining ways to oust Infantino, who has faced particular criticism in Europe.
The former chairman of FIFA’s Governance Committee attributed the lack of such efforts to the “Infantino system.” According to the 73-year-old, the Ethics Committee, for example, exists only in name. “There is no independence at FIFA—and consequently, no oversight,” Pieth said. “Basically, he has perfected the Blatter system: Even more than Blatter, Infantino is all about power and money.”
“The ‘Blatter system’ perfected”
No one would dare challenge Infantino because he is considered “untouchable.” “He thinks the only one above him is God. And that’s exactly how it is in his federation,” said Pieth, who headed the independent Governance Commission—tasked with democratizing FIFA—between 2011 and 2013. Joseph Blatter served as president of the world soccer federation from 1998 to 2016.
According to Pieth, the European continental federation UEFA holds a key position in the resistance against Infantino, who—among other things—had to endure accusations of interference by U.S. President Donald Trump during the ongoing World Cup in North America.
“Europe is the most powerful continent in soccer”
“UEFA could say: We’ll do this on our own; we’ll leave FIFA and organize a massive European Championship. Sure, many countries would be missing, but this World Cup shows that Europe is the most powerful continent in soccer. Without Europe, basically nothing works—the federations should use that power,” said Pieth, who, however, seems to have little hope: “UEFA could also take a hard line against FIFA under antitrust law. But apparently, there haven’t been any efforts in European soccer so far to join forces and take action against Infantino.”
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