After a Cancer Diagnosis
Wishes for Marterbauer’s Recovery: “Stay Strong”
Following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis, Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) is now receiving get-well wishes from across party lines. At their core, most of these messages convey the same sentiment: “Stay strong!”
Leading the way was Marterbauer’s party leader, Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler: “Dear Markus! I wish you lots of strength and optimism for the coming weeks,” posted the SPÖ federal party chairman: “For the past year, you’ve taken care of the country; now please take good care of yourself so that we can have you back with us, fully healthy, as soon as possible.”
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen also sent words of encouragement to the minister: “Many people in Austria are living with a cancer diagnosis—as Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer pointed out today when he went public with his own diagnosis.” This transparency requires a great deal of courage and is “a powerful message for those affected. I wish you, dear Minister, much strength, confidence, and a speedy recovery,” the head of state wrote on X.
Chancellor and ÖVP Chairman Christian Stocker wrote: “Dear Markus, I wish you much strength, courage, confidence, and above all, a swift and full recovery. You can be certain of the support of the entire federal government, especially during this personally difficult time.”
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger also wished him “much confidence for the upcoming treatment and a speedy recovery. I greatly value our good and trusting collaboration. All the best and much strength for the time ahead.”
From the FPÖ, Norbert Hofer, former party chairman and now a member of the state parliament in Burgenland, said: “I wholeheartedly wish Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer much strength, all the best, and a full recovery. His family and friends will be a vital source of support during this time.”
Marterbauer announced on Monday that he would have to undergo treatment for cancer. The finance minister will nevertheless remain in office; the illness is lymphoma.
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