Photo Debut
Here, Taylor Swift shows off her wedding ring for the first time!
Just one week after their fairytale wedding at Madison Square Garden, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce already had their next romantic outing on the agenda: At the wedding of NFL pro JuJu Smith-Schuster and influencer Laura Kruk, the couple made their first public appearance as newlyweds—complete with a glimpse of the wedding ring!
Smith-Schuster and Kruk hosted their wedding at the glamorous Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, Orange County, California. And for Kelce’s buddy, Swift and her newlywed husband were, of course, happy to put their honeymoon on hold.
Swift Wore a Stunning Pink Gown
And the singer and the NFL star’s first public appearance was just as glamorous as the photos show. Swift wore a dreamy, off-the-shoulder pink floral gown by Markarian, her iconic red lipstick, and had her blonde mane pulled back into an elegant bun.
But it was Swift’s left hand that really caught the eye. Since last week, that very finger has been adorned not only with the engagement ring Kelce slipped on her finger last year, but also with her wedding band. And this weekend, guests got their very first glimpse of it.
Kelce arrived in a classic dark gray suit. And because the ceremony took place outdoors, both the sports star and the singer wore sunglasses.
On Cloud Nine
A week after saying “I do,” Travis and Taylor are still on cloud nine, as the photos prove. The two arrived at the wedding holding hands and exchanged tender gestures time and again during their friends’ ceremony.
At the reception, however, they mingled with the wedding guests. Did Taylor reveal any details here about her own fairytale wedding or her “mini-honeymoon” in Montana?
Honeymoon Interrupted
As the “Daily Mail” reported a few days ago, after their mega-wedding with 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden in New York, Swift and Kelce initially enjoyed that very special “bubble of newlywed bliss” and deliberately stepped out of the spotlight to jet off to an exclusive luxury resort in Montana.
Membership in the Yellowstone Club requires an invitation. It also comes with an admission fee of around $500,000 and an annual dues of about $78,000. Members reportedly include Bill Gates, Tom Brady, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others.
Honeymoon in Europe
As reported by the “Daily Mail,” these dates were deliberately chosen because Travis and Taylor didn’t want to miss JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding. Their actual honeymoon is reportedly set to begin after the celebrity wedding in California.
They plan to go island-hopping in Greece and take a trip through Europe before Travis has to return to training with the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of July. An insider told *People* magazine: “They’re really looking forward to enjoying a few more weeks as a newlywed couple before the start of the football season.” Travis is set to resume team training on July 28.
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