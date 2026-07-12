Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Photo Debut

Here, Taylor Swift shows off her wedding ring for the first time!

Nachrichten
12.07.2026 17:07
Photo debut! The first pictures of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after their dream wedding were ...
Photo debut! The first pictures of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after their dream wedding were taken this weekend at the wedding of NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster. And the singer also flashed her wedding ring there.(Bild: www.PPS.at)
Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Von Daniela Altenweisl

Just one week after their fairytale wedding at Madison Square Garden, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce already had their next romantic outing on the agenda: At the wedding of NFL pro JuJu Smith-Schuster and influencer Laura Kruk, the couple made their first public appearance as newlyweds—complete with a glimpse of the wedding ring!

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Smith-Schuster and Kruk hosted their wedding at the glamorous Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, Orange County, California. And for Kelce’s buddy, Swift and her newlywed husband were, of course, happy to put their honeymoon on hold.

Swift Wore a Stunning Pink Gown
And the singer and the NFL star’s first public appearance was just as glamorous as the photos show. Swift wore a dreamy, off-the-shoulder pink floral gown by Markarian, her iconic red lipstick, and had her blonde mane pulled back into an elegant bun.

But it was Swift’s left hand that really caught the eye. Since last week, that very finger has been adorned not only with the engagement ring Kelce slipped on her finger last year, but also with her wedding band. And this weekend, guests got their very first glimpse of it.

Kelce arrived in a classic dark gray suit. And because the ceremony took place outdoors, both the sports star and the singer wore sunglasses.

On Cloud Nine
A week after saying “I do,” Travis and Taylor are still on cloud nine, as the photos prove. The two arrived at the wedding holding hands and exchanged tender gestures time and again during their friends’ ceremony. 

At the reception, however, they mingled with the wedding guests. Did Taylor reveal any details here about her own fairytale wedding or her “mini-honeymoon” in Montana? 

Honeymoon Interrupted
As the “Daily Mail” reported a few days ago, after their mega-wedding with 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden in New York, Swift and Kelce initially enjoyed that very special “bubble of newlywed bliss” and deliberately stepped out of the spotlight to jet off to an exclusive luxury resort in Montana. 

Membership in the Yellowstone Club requires an invitation. It also comes with an admission fee of around $500,000 and an annual dues of about $78,000. Members reportedly include Bill Gates, Tom Brady, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others.

Honeymoon in Europe
As reported by the “Daily Mail,” these dates were deliberately chosen because Travis and Taylor didn’t want to miss JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding. Their actual honeymoon is reportedly set to begin after the celebrity wedding in California. 

They plan to go island-hopping in Greece and take a trip through Europe before Travis has to return to training with the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of July. An insider told *People* magazine: “They’re really looking forward to enjoying a few more weeks as a newlywed couple before the start of the football season.” Travis is set to resume team training on July 28.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
12.07.2026 17:07
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf