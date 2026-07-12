Boy Celebrates His “Birthday” for the Second Time After Drowning Incident

Hanging in there despite a tough time at school

“He’s just spent the last four weeks in Rohrbach for rehab and is almost back to his old self. His mom also sent me videos of him swimming and diving in the water again with his two brothers—that was a huge step for her,” says Hinterkörner. The lifesaver is particularly pleased that Greg is keeping up well in school and has no trouble with his studies: “He’ll be able to move up to the second grade at the secondary school this fall and won’t have to repeat the school year despite this challenging time.”