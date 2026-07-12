Drugs, Weapons, People: Hooligans as Smugglers

The smuggler himself came from a large refugee camp

When a stateless person with roots in one of the large Palestinian refugee camps in the Middle East attempted to enter the country in a car with three refugees. Ten months later, the investigations conducted by the Austrian Federal Criminal Police Office in cooperation with Belgian and Polish authorities—under the leadership of the Bavarian public prosecutor’s office in Traunstein—have yielded impressive results. A total of 27 suspects—all of whom are violent soccer fans—have now been arrested.