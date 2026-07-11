Map Warns of Fire
Millions of vacationers are now heading to areas at risk of wildfires
The inferno in Spain, which has claimed twelve lives, has shaken Europe. At the same time, millions of vacationers are heading south. Just now, the risk of wildfires is rising to particularly high levels in numerous popular vacation regions. A map shows where vacationers need to be especially careful.
At least twelve people have died in a devastating wildfire in the Spanish province of Almería, and 23 others are still missing. The victims are predominantly foreign nationals, including, presumably, several British citizens. Many lived in the popular coastal region or were vacationing there. According to preliminary investigations, a fallen power line may have sparked the fire. However, the cause has not yet been officially confirmed.
Millions of vacationers now particularly affected
Experts are currently citing a dangerous combination of temperatures—in some cases well over 40 degrees—strong, dry winds, and completely parched vegetation. Following a rainy winter, there is also an abundance of shrubbery and grass, which has since dried out and is serving as additional fuel for the flames.
Just now, summer vacations are beginning in many European countries. Millions of travelers are heading to beaches and vacation spots that are currently considered high-risk areas. Authorities are urging vacationers to activate warning apps, follow evacuation orders immediately, refrain from barbecuing and using open fires, and avoid parking vehicles on dry grass. Several of the victims in Spain are said to have attempted to flee on their own, contrary to instructions.
Die Risikobeurteilung stammt vom Europäischen Waldbrand-Informationssystem (EFFIS). Dabei werden unter anderem Vegetation, Sonneneinstrahlung und Wetterdaten ausgewertet. Die Einstufung bedeutet allerdings nicht automatisch, dass es tatsächlich zu einem Brand kommt. Ebenso können auch Regionen mit niedrigerem Risiko betroffen sein.
- Spain
Andalusia, Catalonia, and the Valencia region are currently particularly at risk. Barcelona is also located in a high-risk zone. Around Madrid, the wildfire risk is assessed as even higher. The fire near Almería shows how quickly the situation can escalate.
- Portugal
There is currently a high risk of wildfires across nearly all of Portugal. The regions north of Lisbon are particularly affected. In the Algarve, the risk is somewhat lower, but it rises significantly again around Faro and Lagos.
- France
In France, the situation is somewhat less critical than in Spain or Portugal, but increased caution is still advised. There is an elevated risk, particularly along the Mediterranean coast around Nice. The region around Paris is also at greater risk. The situation is currently much more favorable in Brittany and Normandy.
- Italy
Almost the entire country is currently at high risk of wildfires. Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria, and Apulia are particularly affected. Popular vacation destinations such as Palermo, Cagliari, and Salerno are also among the hotspots. The risk is currently comparatively lower around Venice.
- Croatia
Croatia is also among the vacation destinations at particularly high risk. Split is located in the middle of a high-risk zone. According to EFFIS, the region around Zagreb in the interior of the country is even at particularly high risk of wildfires. Enhanced safety measures are also in place along the Dalmatian coast.
- Greece
The risk of wildfires is currently highest around Athens. The Peloponnese and numerous islands, including Crete, are also particularly affected. In the north of the country, especially in Macedonia, the risk is assessed as somewhat lower.
How Vacationers Can Protect Themselves in an Emergency
Anyone traveling to Southern Europe in the coming weeks should therefore not underestimate the wildfire risk under any circumstances. Authorities recommend activating wildfire alert apps on your smartphone and checking the current situation regularly. If you are in an affected area, you should be familiar with evacuation routes and assembly points and keep important documents handy at all times.
It is especially important to follow evacuation orders immediately. Experts warn against underestimating the danger or attempting to flee on your own. According to current information, several of the fatalities in Spain apparently occurred because people tried to escape on their own, contrary to instructions. With rapidly spreading wildfires, flames can spread over large areas within minutes with the help of the wind.
It’s also important to remember: Do not light any open fires, do not barbecue, and do not carelessly discard cigarettes. Vehicles should also never be parked on dry grass or brush, as hot vehicle parts can start a fire. Anyone who notices smoke or flames should immediately notify emergency services and leave the area quickly.
Wildfire Season Is Becoming Increasingly Extreme
Climate researchers have been warning for years that Europe is the fastest-warming continent in the world. Heat waves are occurring more frequently and with greater intensity, dry spells are lasting longer, and the wildfire season is starting earlier and earlier. At the same time, after rainy winters, dried-out brush and grass provide additional fuel, allowing fires to spread explosively.
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