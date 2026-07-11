Trump: Iran will be “completely destroyed” if …

U.S. Threatens Severe Consequences for

There has been much wrangling over the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict. The U.S. is now demanding that Iran commit to free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian leadership should publicly assure that the strait is open and that Iran will not attack commercial ships, several U.S. media outlets reported, citing U.S. government officials. One of the officials warned that if Iran does not agree to this by Saturday, there will be severe consequences.