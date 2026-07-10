Possible Breakthrough in the Military Service Debate

Civilian Service Still Up in the Air

The debate was sparked by an article in the “Krone.” In it, Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) mentions that the tiered model proposed by the Military Service Commission (6 months plus 60 days, plus 40 days) is under discussion. He also referred to the SPÖ’s compromise proposal, which defense spokesperson Robert Laimer had presented in the “Krone” at the end of May as the “middle ground plan.” This plan calls for two mandatory training months each for military and civilian service. “That was the door-opener,” Laimer said today. The model favored by the commission and the ÖVP would be eight plus two.



