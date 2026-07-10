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NEOS agrees

Possible Breakthrough in the Military Service Debate

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10.07.2026 11:24
Will the future of military service be a return to the past?
Will the future of military service be a return to the past?(Bild: Bundesheer)
Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Von Petja Mladenova

A breakthrough may be on the horizon in the military service debate, which has been deadlocked for months. According to information obtained by the “Krone” from party sources, NEOS is likely to agree to the reintroduction of mandatory reserve training lasting two months. “Six plus two would be feasible for us, but no more,” said a source.

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With six months of basic military service and two months of reserve training, this would mirror a model that existed exactly 20 years ago. Mandatory reserve training was abolished in 2006 under then-Defense Minister Günther Platter (ÖVP). The reserves have been calling for its reinstatement for years because, without it, they have been increasingly stretched thin in terms of personnel.

Die Infografik stellt drei Modelle für den Wehrdienst in Österreich dar. Das Modell 'Österreich PLUS' sieht 8 Monate Grundwehrdienst und 60 Tage Milizübungen vor. Das 'Schweizer Modell' umfasst 4 Monate Grundwehrdienst und 140 Tage Milizübungen. Das 'Stufenmodell' besteht aus 6 Monaten Grundwehrdienst, 60 Tagen Truppenausbildung und 40 Tagen Milizübungen. Der Zivildienst dauert bei allen Modellen mindestens 12 Monate. Quelle: Wehrdienstkommission.

Civilian Service Still Up in the Air
The debate was sparked by an article in the “Krone.” In it, Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) mentions that the tiered model proposed by the Military Service Commission (6 months plus 60 days, plus 40 days) is under discussion. He also referred to the SPÖ’s compromise proposal, which defense spokesperson Robert Laimer had presented in the “Krone” at the end of May as the “middle ground plan.” This plan calls for two mandatory training months each for military and civilian service. “That was the door-opener,” Laimer said today. The model favored by the commission and the ÖVP would be eight plus two.

Die Infografik zeigt die Entwicklung der Wehrdienst- und Zivildienstdauer beim Bundesheer in Österreich seit 1960 sowie aktuelle Personalzahlen. Die Wehrdienstdauer sank von 9 Monaten im Jahr 1960 auf 6 Monate ab 2006. Die Zivildienstdauer stieg von 8 auf bis zu 12 Monate und liegt seit 2006 bei 9 Monaten. Derzeit gibt es 15.000 Berufssoldaten, 15.000 Grundwehrdiener pro Jahr, 8.500 Zivildienstleistende und 33.000 Milizangehörige. 2025 gab es 15.000 Zivildienstzuweisungen. Quelle: Bundesheer.

However, this is not feasible for the NEOS. It is still unclear how the government will proceed with the extension of civilian service, which is also under discussion. In any case, the government would need the approval of at least one opposition party for that.

The FPÖ has indicated it would support the proposal, but only for the maximum option of eight plus six. Defense spokesperson Volker Reifenberger is submitting a motion to that effect today during the parliamentary debate on the army budget. He wants to put the ÖVP to the test, as he told the “Krone.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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