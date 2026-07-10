But there is a silver lining
Austria is sweating again: The next heat wave is here
The scorching heat is already raging in Spain and France—and now the next heat wave is reaching Austria as well. While temperatures of up to 40 degrees are expected in parts of Western Europe, the thermometer here will also climb back above the 30-degree mark. But there is a silver lining.
The brief respite is over: Starting this weekend, the next heat wave will sweep across Austria. The situation is exacerbated by the ongoing drought, as reported by weather experts at the Severe Weather Center. Therefore, the ban on barbecuing and smoking at public barbecue areas, as well as in and near forests, remains in effect. Given the high risk of fire, the public is urged to exercise extreme caution.
Severe Forest Fires in the West
In Spain and France, the heat wave—with temperatures reaching up to 42 degrees—has the countries firmly in its grip. Extensive wildfires are currently raging in the Pyrenees, spreading across thousands of hectares and forcing numerous people to evacuate.
Currently, a northwesterly airflow is keeping the intense heat at bay here. Over the weekend, however, the high-pressure system will shift eastward and settle over Austria. As a result, temperatures will rise significantly again—with highs generally reaching between 28 and 33 degrees.
The weekend will be hot and sunny
Specifically, the weekend will be dominated by picture-perfect midsummer weather. With mostly cloudless skies and plenty of sunshine, conditions will be ideal for outings or a day at the lake. On Friday, it will remain dry across much of Austria with temperatures up to 28 degrees. Only over the mountains will isolated cumulus clouds form in the afternoon, which will mostly remain harmless.
Only in the Carnic Alps and the Karawanken may isolated thunderstorms develop during the day. Anyone out in the mountains there should keep a close eye on the weather.
What is a heat dome?
A strong high-pressure system settles over a region and traps the hot air as if under a bell. At the same time, the sinking air heats up even further. Clouds dissipate, allowing the sun to heat the area unimpeded, and cooler air masses are barely able to move in. As a result, temperatures continue to rise day by day. The same mechanism was responsible for the extreme heat at the end of June.
And it will remain sunny and hot next week as well. According to the Unwetterzentrale, the heat will peak by midweek, reaching up to 35 degrees. The mechanism behind this is known as a “heat dome.” This is because a strong high-pressure system settles over a region and traps the hot air as if under a dome.
No sweltering nights expected
The only silver lining: tropical nights with temperatures of at least 25 degrees are unlikely to occur this time around. As things stand now, daytime temperatures won’t be quite as high as during the last heat wave in June. While temperatures will again exceed 30 degrees in many places, weather experts are cautiously giving the all-clear: record-breaking temperatures are not currently in sight. The forecast is not yet certain, as the weather models still show some uncertainties.
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