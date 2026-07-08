Burglar Caressed Sleeping Viennese Woman (26)

It probably never occurred to the 26-year-old that she herself could be attacked. But in the early hours of June 24, around 3:50 a.m., a very strange incident was to unfold. M. had been lying in bed next to her husband for some time when—according to her own account—she felt nudges and touches on her skin. What she likely perceived at first, while half-asleep, as her husband’s caresses would turn out to be the touch of a stranger.