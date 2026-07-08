After World Cup Tears: Arnautovic Is Back in Action

“It hits me hard that from now on I won’t see my second family on the field anymore,” the ÖFB record-holder explained through tears after the World Cup exit. Shortly afterward, Arnie moved fans with a video on Instagram. “Playing for Austria was the greatest honor of my career. Every time I stepped onto the field, I gave it my all—for my teammates, for the fans, and for everyone who supported us back home,” the ÖFB legend said.