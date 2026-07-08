The fans are thrilled
After World Cup Tears: Arnautovic Is Back in Action
After a tearful World Cup exit against Spain (0–3), ÖFB legend Marko Arnautovic is back at his club, Red Star Belgrade. After all, new athletic challenges are just around the corner. The fans are certainly excited.
While other World Cup participants are enjoying their vacations after the grueling tournament, Arnautovic has already reported back to his club. “Guess who’s back,” the historic club wrote on Instagram alongside photos showing the veteran in his club jersey.
Fans are certainly thrilled about the striker’s return, as he now focuses on new sporting challenges. Red Star kicks off the new season against Macva on July 18. A few days later, the Champions League qualifiers are on the schedule. Arnautovic wants to do his part to help the team reach the Champions League.
Emotional Days for Arnautovic
The veteran has had some emotional days recently. After 137 international appearances, Austria’s all-time leader in caps and top scorer (49 goals) for the national team has called it quits. The elimination in the World Cup round of 32 against European champions Spain marked the end of his impressive international career. The emotions were understandably intense after the final whistle and in the hours and days that followed.
“It hits me hard that from now on I won’t see my second family on the field anymore,” the ÖFB record-holder explained through tears after the World Cup exit. Shortly afterward, Arnie moved fans with a video on Instagram. “Playing for Austria was the greatest honor of my career. Every time I stepped onto the field, I gave it my all—for my teammates, for the fans, and for everyone who supported us back home,” the ÖFB legend said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.