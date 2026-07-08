Markus Gstöttner
Kurz Confidant to Make ÖVP “Ready for the Campaign”
Markus Gstöttner, a former confidant of Sebastian Kurz, was introduced on Wednesday as the new ÖVP secretary-general. Little was said about the specifics, but Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker made it clear that the party’s structures would be modernized and “made ready for the campaign.”
Gstöttner succeeds Nico Marchetti, who resigned unexpectedly on Tuesday. Federal Party Chairman Christian Stocker confirmed the personnel decision on Wednesday at a press conference. Gstöttner will assume this role on August 1, 2026. He was a partner at McKinsey and was brought into politics by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. His focus: economic policy. Although Markus Gstöttner is not well known among the ÖVP rank and file, those who know him speak of his diligence and expertise. He is described as a “steady worker,” according to the “Krone.”
“But we’ll also need to take a clear stand,” the new ÖVP secretary-general said on Wednesday during his introduction. He describes his own style as follows: “Tough on the issues, clear in my arguments, respectful in my dealings.” How long does he plan to stay in office? “As long as I’m the right man in the right place,” says Gstöttner. He’ll try to “do my best,” says Gstöttner, who wants to make the ÖVP “campaign-ready” again. But he didn’t want to explain exactly what that means. “I think everyone knows what a campaign is,” said the chancellor.
Chancellor Christian Stocker selected Gstöttner himself—a right he holds under the party’s bylaws. Gstöttner likely earned his appointment primarily through the reform partnership he coordinated. It’s interesting that Stocker has installed, of all people, a former confidant of Kurz as party manager. Senior ÖVP officials interpret this as an attempt to try something new. Gstöttner is, in a sense, the antithesis of Marchetti. He does not come from within the party structures. Until now—apart from his time as a member of the Vienna State Parliament—he has tended to stay in the background. With him at the helm, the People’s Party aims to sharpen its “economic policy profile” once again.
The ÖVP as a “political home”
When asked about his close relationship with Kurz, Gstöttner emphasized that he is, in principle, “Christian-social” and that the ÖVP is his political home: “Under Kurz, under Schallenberg, under Nehammer, and under Stocker!”
As for the widely reported—and in some cases controversial—contacts involving Sebastian Kurz and the rumors of a political comeback, Stocker emphasized that they view the matter “very calmly”: “Sebastian Kurz has made it clear on several occasions that he sees his future in the business world. Anyone can talk to anyone—that’s everyone’s right.”
About the Person
Markus Gstöttner, born on August 9, 1986, in Vienna.
- Graduated from the Schottengymnasium in Vienna, earned a Master of Science from the London School of Economics; among other roles,
- Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, economic advisor to Chancellor Kurz, deputy chief of staff and chief of staff under Chancellors Kurz, Schallenberg, and Nehammer.
- 2020–2025: Member of the Vienna State Parliament
- Since January 2026, Chancellor Stocker’s Special Envoy for the Reform Partnership
For Gstöttner himself, the last-minute job offer from the chancellor came as a “surprise.” However, he did not think long about it, as he revealed at his first press conference as Secretary-General-designate. The move had not been planned for long, either. He himself stands “for Christian-social policies that focus on human dignity.” “With Markus Gstöttner, the stabilization phase is now giving way to the mobilization phase. He brings these skills to the table and has expertise in business and politics,” said Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, offering words of praise.
Marchetti will officially step down from his role as the party’s secretary-general at the end of July; he is expected to remain a member of the National Council and the party’s spokesperson on education. Most recently, the 36-year-old Viennese, who had risen to become Secretary-General of the ÖVP in February 2025 following Alexander Pröll’s move into the government, had come under increasing pressure within the party.
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