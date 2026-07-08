Kurz Confidant to Make ÖVP “Ready for the Campaign”

“But we’ll also need to take a clear stand,” the new ÖVP secretary-general said on Wednesday during his introduction. He describes his own style as follows: “Tough on the issues, clear in my arguments, respectful in my dealings.” How long does he plan to stay in office? “As long as I’m the right man in the right place,” says Gstöttner. He’ll try to “do my best,” says Gstöttner, who wants to make the ÖVP “campaign-ready” again. But he didn’t want to explain exactly what that means. “I think everyone knows what a campaign is,” said the chancellor.