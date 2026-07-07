Even Women Are Now Fighting Over Gas

Guns and knives are being used

Russians in the Irkutsk region had already been waiting five hours at the gas station. Thirty-six-year-old Vladimir initially joined the line at the very back, but became aggressive while waiting. Frightened, people turned to the police officer on duty. The officer was only able to subdue the thrashing man by drawing his gun. In Saint Petersburg, a local finally reached the long-awaited gas pump. But another driver immediately moved in to take his place. The first driver reached for his gun, while the other went back to his car—but only to fetch a knife. His opponent was severely beaten. In Cheboksary, a brawl broke out between a car driver and a motorcyclist who had cut in line. Finally, the owner of the two-wheeled vehicle pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed a full blast into the rebellious driver’s face.