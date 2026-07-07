World Cup Scandal: Balogun Breaks His Silence

Conversation with Belgium’s Coach

Particular criticism was directed at the fact that there had been a prior phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Belgium’s coach, Rudi Garcia, explained after the game that he had spoken with Balogun. “He came up to me, and I appreciated that. It’s not his fault,” Garcia said at the press conference. “I wanted to congratulate Belgium and Rudi Garcia and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the tournament,” Balogun said of the conversation.