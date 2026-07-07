"Naturally Controversial"
World Cup Scandal: Balogun Breaks His Silence
U.S. forward Folarin Balogun has spoken out for the first time about his suspension from the World Cup and expressed understanding for the uproar.
He said it’s normal to be suspended after receiving a red card. “Of course, it’s controversial when the decision is changed,” said the 25-year-old after Monday’s 1-4 loss to Belgium in the World Cup round of 16 (local time). “But as a player, my job was simply to focus on that and do my job.”
“We accepted the decision when I saw the red card, and we accepted the decision when we were told that I could play,” explained the AS Monaco player.
Balogun had been shown a red card in the U.S.’s 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, but FIFA subsequently suspended the striker’s ban on probation. So in the Round of 16 against Belgium, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino was able to field the forward after all.
It was “hard to explain” why his team “didn’t have the energy” in the 1-4 (1-3) loss to Belgium, Balogun said. He himself had made the best of his difficult situation.
Conversation with Belgium’s Coach
Particular criticism was directed at the fact that there had been a prior phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Belgium’s coach, Rudi Garcia, explained after the game that he had spoken with Balogun. “He came up to me, and I appreciated that. It’s not his fault,” Garcia said at the press conference. “I wanted to congratulate Belgium and Rudi Garcia and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the tournament,” Balogun said of the conversation.
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