New Complaint Filed by Kurz Against Key Witness Thomas Schmid

Schmid is alleged to have tried to downplay his role

In response to a question from Kurz’s defense attorney Otto Dietrich, the former ÖBAG boss had replied, for example, that discussions regarding the sovereign wealth fund had not been pursued further following clear statements by Kurz. “This statement is false,” Kurz stated in the complaint. Schmid had, in fact, secretly pursued the idea of a sovereign wealth fund. The claim that Schmid did not know whether Wolfgang Katzian had persuaded the SPÖ to approve the ÖBAG Act in the National Council is also false.