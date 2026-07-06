Further False Statements
New Complaint Filed by Kurz Against Key Witness Thomas Schmid
In a 30-page statement of facts, former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz reported alleged further false statements by former ÖBAG CEO Thomas Schmid. The WKStA is—once again—examining its jurisdiction...
The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption is facing a dilemma. The allegations against its key witness in the Casag case, Thomas Schmid, are mounting, and the prosecuting authority also faces a conflict-of-interest issue.
But let’s start from the beginning. As reported, witnesses in the Wöginger trial contradicted Schmid’s statements that he had noticed “little to nothing” about the occupation of the Freistadt tax office. Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz subsequently filed a complaint against Schmid for making false statements.
Allegations Also Concern the Kurz Trial
As the “Krone” has learned, the former chancellor has now filed another complaint against the WKStA’s key witness through his attorney, Werner Suppan.
The supplementary statement of facts spans 30 pages. It meticulously details several alleged false statements made by Schmid, which he is said to have made under oath before the Ibiza investigative committee and as a witness in the Kurz trial on December 15, 2023.
Since April, the case file has mainly been circulating within the circle.
Rechtsanwältin Linda Poppenwimmer
Bild: Linda Poppenwimmer
Schmid is alleged to have tried to downplay his role
In response to a question from Kurz’s defense attorney Otto Dietrich, the former ÖBAG boss had replied, for example, that discussions regarding the sovereign wealth fund had not been pursued further following clear statements by Kurz. “This statement is false,” Kurz stated in the complaint. Schmid had, in fact, secretly pursued the idea of a sovereign wealth fund. The claim that Schmid did not know whether Wolfgang Katzian had persuaded the SPÖ to approve the ÖBAG Act in the National Council is also false.
Schmid had negotiated with Katzian on his own. Further allegations concern, among other things, the topics of works councils and supervisory boards at ÖBAG. The gist of the complaint: Schmid had tried to downplay his role. Kurz suggests obtaining his chat logs and calendar.
Back-and-forth between Linz and Vienna
The WKStA has not yet addressed the new complaint. Following a back-and-forth over jurisdiction with the Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office, authorities are now re-examining whether they have jurisdiction over the allegations of perjury. This is a situation criticized by former judge and prosecutor Linda Poppenwimmer: “Since April, the case has mainly been going in circles.”
What is certain, however, is that the WKStA has assumed jurisdiction over an anonymous complaint accusing Schmid of abuse of office in connection with the Freistadt tax office. Although Schmid is “their” key witness, the substance of the case is now being examined.
Is his key witness status in jeopardy?
But if Schmid is convicted, does that mean goodbye to his key witness status? Apparently not automatically. “The rules are complex, and there’s no precedent,” says Poppenwimmer. The decision here, too, lies with the WKStA.
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