Settling the Score with FIFA
“It pisses me off!” Matthäus loses his temper
“It makes me sick that something like this is even possible,” rants Lothar Matthäus. The World Cup scandal surrounding the lifting of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun’s red-card suspension—and the influence exerted by U.S. President Donald Trump—has pushed Germany’s all-time leading international player over the edge.
“It makes me sad. And not just me. As far as I’m concerned, Trump doesn’t know the first thing about soccer. Other players at this World Cup weren’t allowed to continue playing on probation after similar offenses,” Matthäus told the German newspaper “Bild.” “I can well imagine that more and more people are turning away. An organization like FIFA should be strong enough to withstand such attempts to exert influence. This way, it’s finally losing all credibility. That’s no longer the soccer I’ve loved for 60 years.”
“Balogun would be a hero if...”
And the five-time World Cup participant, World Champion, and World Player of the Year is also taking a stand in the wake of the World Cup scandal! “I won’t be watching the USA vs. Belgium game,” Matthäus states clearly. “Balogun has absolutely no right to play. If he were a hero, he’d sit this one out on his own. But he probably can’t afford to do that. Just as Coach Pochettino can’t afford not to put him in the lineup. In that case, he’d be better off packing his bags before kickoff.”
Red-card suspension lifted
Balogun had been shown a red card in the World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina after unintentionally landing on his opponent’s ankle, and was initially suspended for one game. FIFA later suspended the ban for one year on probation, citing Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, which allows for the suspension of a disciplinary measure in whole or in part. As things stand, this means the U.S. forward is eligible to play in the Round of 16 match against Belgium.
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