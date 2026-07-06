“It pisses me off!” Matthäus loses his temper

“Balogun would be a hero if...”

And the five-time World Cup participant, World Champion, and World Player of the Year is also taking a stand in the wake of the World Cup scandal! “I won’t be watching the USA vs. Belgium game,” Matthäus states clearly. “Balogun has absolutely no right to play. If he were a hero, he’d sit this one out on his own. But he probably can’t afford to do that. Just as Coach Pochettino can’t afford not to put him in the lineup. In that case, he’d be better off packing his bags before kickoff.”