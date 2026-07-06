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Ronaldo vs. Yamal: Portugal Takes on Spain
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“The champions are back,” read the headline in the sports newspaper AS following Spain’s convincing 3-0 victory over Austria. Now, the resurgent “Roja” faces its Iberian neighbor Portugal in the battle for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. “We need to keep growing, but we’re not afraid of anyone. We are Spain,” said Lamine Yamal, who will also face off against Cristiano Ronaldo in a generational showdown in Dallas.
After all, when the Portuguese superstar made his World Cup debut at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Spain’s star dribbler wasn’t even born yet. “It’s certainly an honor to play against Cristiano,” Lamine Yamal explained ahead of his second matchup with the 41-year-old striker. But his full focus is on winning the game and advancing to the next round.
The Title Contender’s Return
Just in time for the start of the knockout stage, Lamine Yamal and his teammates found their form after a bumpy group stage. In their commanding victory over Austria, head coach Luis de la Fuente’s team once again displayed the qualities that had made them European champions in 2024. Spanish newspapers subsequently spoke of the return of the title contender.
“La Roja” has now gone 35 international matches without a loss, and the dream of a second World Cup title—following their 2010 victory—is more alive than ever. But now they face Portugal, an opponent that can match the Spaniards’ technical prowess in many areas of the field and who won their last knockout matchup. In last year’s Nations League final, the Portuguese Selecao prevailed in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.
Ronaldo’s Role Is Under Discussion
So far in the tournament, Ronaldo and his teammates have not yet fully lived up to the high expectations. In the group stage, they finished behind Colombia, and their subsequent 2-1 victory over Croatia in the round of 16 sparked relief rather than enthusiasm back home. The highly touted midfield—featuring Vitinha, João Neves, and Bruno Fernandes—has rarely shone so far, and Ronaldo’s role continues to be debated despite his three goals in the tournament.
“CR7” received support from Portugal’s former star, Luis Figo. “It’s obvious that some players don’t want Cristiano on the team. Maybe they think he’s holding them back,” said the former Barcelona and Real Madrid pro. Ronaldo has carried Portugal on his shoulders for years and deserves respect. “When Cristiano was first called up to the national team, he respected all the older players. It’s different with the current bunch. But what have they accomplished? Nothing.”
Portugal’s head coach, Roberto Martinez, also spoke out clearly. “We’re talking about the greatest player in history. He’s here because he’s still performing at the highest level, not because of what he’s achieved in the past.” Nevertheless, after the lackluster 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their first World Cup match, rumors began circulating that there was a lack of harmony within the team—because of Ronaldo. “We have an excellent emotional balance in the locker room. Everyone is aware of their responsibilities and is committed to high standards,” said Martinez.
“CR7” scored a hat trick against Spain at the 2018 World Cup
At the very least, a look back at the past gives hope for a stellar performance from Ronaldo. At the 2018 World Cup, the Portuguese star scored his only hat trick to date on the biggest stage in world soccer during the 3-3 draw against Spain. Now the forward wants to strike again and add another chapter to his World Cup legacy.
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