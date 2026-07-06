Ronaldo vs. Yamal: Portugal Takes on Spain

Portugal’s head coach, Roberto Martinez, also spoke out clearly. “We’re talking about the greatest player in history. He’s here because he’s still performing at the highest level, not because of what he’s achieved in the past.” Nevertheless, after the lackluster 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their first World Cup match, rumors began circulating that there was a lack of harmony within the team—because of Ronaldo. “We have an excellent emotional balance in the locker room. Everyone is aware of their responsibilities and is committed to high standards,” said Martinez.