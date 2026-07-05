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House Completely Destroyed

93-Year-Old Arrested in Hospital After Explosion

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05.07.2026 10:44
The single-family home was completely destroyed by the explosion.
The single-family home was completely destroyed by the explosion.(Bild: Krone-Collage/MA 68)
Porträt von Irina Stöckl
Von Irina Stöckl

Following the devastating explosion in Vienna’s Floridsdorf district, there is now a sensational development in the investigation: The seriously injured 93-year-old resident was arrested while still in the hospital. He is suspected of having intentionally caused the explosion. A total of nine people were injured in the gas explosion.

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Shortly after midnight, a large contingent of firefighters, paramedics, and police rushed to the neighborhood. The residential building had completely collapsed due to the explosion, and debris was scattered across the property.

Search dogs located residents trapped under the rubble
 “Firefighting operations began immediately, and the damaged houses and cars were inspected,” according to the Vienna Fire Department. Because it was initially unclear whether anyone was still trapped under the rubble, emergency responders subsequently launched a search operation. With the help of search dogs, the 93-year-old man was finally located in the basement of the destroyed house and rescued, though he was seriously injured.

(Bild: MA 68)
The single-family home and adjacent residential buildings were completely destroyed by the ...
The single-family home and adjacent residential buildings were completely destroyed by the explosion.(Bild: Berufsrettung Wien)
(Bild: Berufsrettung Wien)
(Bild: Berufsrettung Wien)
(Bild: Berufsrettung Wien)
(Bild: MA 68)

Several adjacent houses were also damaged
The single-family home was completely destroyed in the explosion. Several adjacent houses were also damaged, some severely. The full extent of the damage is not yet known.

A total of nine people were injured. Three people had to be taken to the hospital—including a 25-year-old pregnant woman. Others were treated on an outpatient basis after receiving initial medical care.

Investigations are continuing at full speed
As the Vienna State Police Directorate announced on Sunday, the 93-year-old is suspected of having deliberately caused the gas explosion. The investigation into the suspicion of intentional endangerment of the public is being conducted by fire investigators from the Vienna State Criminal Police Office. The exact extent of the damage and the circumstances surrounding the explosion are currently still the subject of the ongoing investigation.

If you or someone close to you is experiencing a mental health crisis or is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counseling service at 142. You can find additional crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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