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LIVE NOW: Paraguay, the giant-killer, faces France
Round of 16 at the World Cup! Paraguay faces France, and we’re covering it live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 0–0!
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Given how convincingly France has cruised through the World Cup so far with its superstar attack—Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, and Désiré Doue—it’s safe to assume that Paraguay is little more than the next victim in the Round of 16. But the South Americans are fully motivated: After their victory over Germany in the Round of 32, they want to pull off another miracle, no matter who they face.
The attacking lineup is drawing ever closer to comparisons with legendary offenses: All 13 of the goals scored by the French in their four games have come from these five players, ten of which were scored by Mbappé and Dembélé. Olise has shone without exception as a playmaker so far—and how. The last time Brazil’s attackers scored more goals at a World Cup was in 2002 in Japan and South Korea, with 15. Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho led the Seleção to their fifth—and so far last—title.
The depth of France’s roster also makes them the top favorites
Aside from the almost instinctive chemistry between Mbappé, Dembélé, and Olise, it’s also striking just how deep the 2018 World Cup champions and 2022 World Cup runners-up are in attack. Barcola and Doue share the left wing. Coming off the bench are Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki and Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Experts are now expressing doubts about how outgoing head coach Didier Deschamps could possibly fail to lead France to the title.
Still, they now have Paraguay to face: “Les Bleus” can ask the Germans just how tough the South Americans are to play against. A compact defense, fighting spirit, and a certain toughness are to be expected. With that, the “Albirroja” aims to pull off the next World Cup miracle. The opponent seems almost secondary: “We’re not afraid of anyone. We know what we’re capable of, and we’ll cause damage to anyone who faces us,” said Julio Enciso, who had put Paraguay ahead against Germany.
Deschamps accordingly warned about the White and Reds, noting that their victory over the German national team was no fluke: “I’ve watched Paraguay: What they’ve achieved is no accident. They’re a typical South American team—very strong in one-on-one situations, very tenacious—and they also have very good players.”
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