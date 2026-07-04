LIVE NOW: Paraguay, the giant-killer, faces France

Still, they now have Paraguay to face: “Les Bleus” can ask the Germans just how tough the South Americans are to play against. A compact defense, fighting spirit, and a certain toughness are to be expected. With that, the “Albirroja” aims to pull off the next World Cup miracle. The opponent seems almost secondary: “We’re not afraid of anyone. We know what we’re capable of, and we’ll cause damage to anyone who faces us,” said Julio Enciso, who had put Paraguay ahead against Germany.