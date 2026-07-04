World Cup Live Updates
LIVE: Canada vs. Morocco – Who Will Advance?
Round of 16 at the World Cup. Co-host Canada faces Morocco; we’re covering the match live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the live ticker:
When Canada faces Morocco in its first Round of 16 match on Saturday evening in Houston (7:00 p.m. CEST/live on Servus TV), the World Cup co-host is hoping above all that Alphonso Davies will be fully fit to play. The Bayern Munich player proved just how important he is to the Maple Leafs in the Round of 32 against South Africa: The 25-year-old’s entry as a substitute completely changed the nature of the game. Canada went on to win 1–0 thanks to a goal by Stephen Eustaquios in stoppage time.
The result has now set up a matchup for the Canadians against a Maghreb side brimming with confidence . Morocco knocked the Netherlands out of the tournament in a penalty shootout in the round of 32, drew with Brazil in the group stage, reached the semifinals four years ago in Qatar four years ago and won this year’s Africa Cup of Nations on a technicality following a scandalous home final against Senegal. The Moroccans are therefore a completely different caliber of opponent for Canada and are likely to be the favorites in the Round of 16.
Canada’s hopes: Davies, fitness, and underdog status
In addition to Davies, Canada’s coach Jesse Marsch, formerly of Red Bull Salzburg, is counting on his team’s superior fitness: “If you look at the running statistics from our games, we’ve covered the field well, and we’ve managed the games that way,” said the American. On top of that, the Moroccans played a day later and only defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout, while the Maple Leafs scored the winning goal in stoppage time of regulation. Against Morocco, Marsch says he “doesn’t want to change our identity,” but the team will make tactical adjustments to adapt to each opponent. Marsch is also aware of their underdog status and sees it as another opportunity: “We know that everyone is writing us off, and that’s where the opportunity lies.”
Moroccans Full of Confidence
The “Lions of the Atlas” seem unfazed by all this: His team earned respect after knocking out the Dutch, said Coach Mohamed Ouahbi after the Round of 32 match. “We completely dominated the Dutch team.” In fact, the Moroccans controlled the game for long stretches. Ouahbi attributed the performance to a shift in Morocco’s mentality following their run to the World Cup semifinals four years ago.
Accordingly, they’ll approach the match against Canada with full confidence. “No one can stop us when we play the kind of soccer we’re capable of,” said the head coach. But Ouahbi also warned: “No one is unbeatable. If we make mistakes, we’ll be heading home.” He added: “We have to make sure we have every opportunity and that we use all the tools in our arsenal to get as far as we can.”
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