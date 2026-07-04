LIVE: Canada vs. Morocco – Who Will Advance?

Canada’s hopes: Davies, fitness, and underdog status

In addition to Davies, Canada’s coach Jesse Marsch, formerly of Red Bull Salzburg, is counting on his team’s superior fitness: “If you look at the running statistics from our games, we’ve covered the field well, and we’ve managed the games that way,” said the American. On top of that, the Moroccans played a day later and only defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout, while the Maple Leafs scored the winning goal in stoppage time of regulation. Against Morocco, Marsch says he “doesn’t want to change our identity,” but the team will make tactical adjustments to adapt to each opponent. Marsch is also aware of their underdog status and sees it as another opportunity: “We know that everyone is writing us off, and that’s where the opportunity lies.”