Many children “don’t speak German for weeks”

“Krone”: Are nine weeks of summer vacation too long?

Andreas Salcher: We’re always talking about the nine weeks of summer vacation. But if we look at the whole year, we actually have 14 weeks of vacation. There are fall breaks, Christmas breaks, Easter breaks, state holidays, and school-designated days off. This isn’t just a huge challenge for parents; it leads to massive learning losses, especially among so-called educationally disadvantaged groups.

While parents in higher-income groups take their children to museums or travel abroad, and the children attend soccer camps, horseback riding camps, language camps, and the like, children with an immigrant background are sent back to their countries of origin and don’t speak German for weeks on end.